Three held with ganja, charas

Chandigarh, June 28
Three drug peddlers have been arrested in the city.
A team of the Sector 17 police station nabbed Chano Mandal (42), a native of Bihar, at Sector 22 with 1.267 kg of ganja. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
During questioning, Mandal disclosed that he bought the ganja from Bindeshwari Yadav (75), a resident of Hallo Majra. Subsequently, he was also arrested with 1.550 kg of ganja.
Another person, Aman (23), a resident of Pinjore, was arrested by a team of the Mani Majra police station. Aman was carrying 250 gram of charas when he was nabbed near the local bus stand. The police said the suspect was a student of BA second year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28