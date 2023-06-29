Three held with ganja, charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Three drug peddlers have been arrested in the city.

A team of the Sector 17 police station nabbed Chano Mandal (42), a native of Bihar, at Sector 22 with 1.267 kg of ganja. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

During questioning, Mandal disclosed that he bought the ganja from Bindeshwari Yadav (75), a resident of Hallo Majra. Subsequently, he was also arrested with 1.550 kg of ganja.

Another person, Aman (23), a resident of Pinjore, was arrested by a team of the Mani Majra police station. Aman was carrying 250 gram of charas when he was nabbed near the local bus stand. The police said the suspect was a student of BA second year.