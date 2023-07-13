Three held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

The District Crime Cell of Chandigarh police have arrested three persons for possessing illegal weapons.

The police had laid a naka in Sector 27, where the scooter-borne suspects were stopped for checking.

The police said they have seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the possession of Amit Hans (27) of Ram Darbar, two live cartridges, a knife and another sharp weapon were recovered from Akshay Kumar (24) of Ram Darbar. And two live cartridges and sharp weapons were taken away from the possession of Hoshiarpur’s Saleem Bhatti (24).

A case has been registered at the Sector-26 police station in this regard.