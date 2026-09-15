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Home / Chandigarh / Three held within 8 hours for theft at under-construction house

Three held within 8 hours for theft at under-construction house

Stolen wiring, sanitary fittings recovered; accused sent to judicial custody

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:33 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Image for representation. Image credit/X @CP_PANCHKULA
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Panchkula Police arrested three accused within eight hours for stealing electrical wiring and sanitary fittings from an under-construction house, recovering the stolen items on their disclosure.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pawan (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh currently staying at Gandhi Colony, Panchkula; Furkan alias Karan (19), a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, currently staying in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula; and Gaurav Sharma (27), a resident of Kaithal district, currently staying at Mansa Devi Market, Sector 4, Panchkula.

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How the case was cracked

According to police, a man originally from Jind district and currently residing in Panchkula, who looks after the under-construction house, lodged a complaint at Mansa Devi Police Station on September 13, stating that some youths had entered the house on the night of September 12/13 and made off with electrical wiring and sanitary items packed in two cement sacks. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused traced. A Mansa Devi police team led by Station House Officer Munish Kumar arrested Pawan, Furkan alias Karan and Gaurav Sharma within just eight hours.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the accused were produced in court on September 14 and taken on one day’s police remand, during which the stolen goods were recovered. With the remand period over, all three were produced in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

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