Home / Chandigarh / Three history-sheeters arrested in separate arms cases

Three history-sheeters arrested in separate arms cases

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
The police arrested three men in separate arms cases and recovered three knives from them.

The police apprehended Vinod, Rohit, alias Guli, and Sandeep, alias Bondu, from different locations in Ram Darbar and surrounding areas in the past two days. All were found carrying illegal knives and booked under the Arms Act at the Sector 31 police station. All three have extensive criminal histories, including cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

