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Home / Chandigarh / Three illegal structures demolished in Panchkula

Three illegal structures demolished in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A JCB machine carries our demolitions in Panchkula on Friday.
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The District Town Planner (DTP) team on Friday demolished three DPC structures as part of a crackdown on unauthorised construction in the Panchkula urban area.

The enforcement drive was carried out at a commercial colony in Barwala village under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma and the supervision of District Town Planner Babita Gupta. The structures were demolished using JCB machines.

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Gupta said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before undertaking construction or developing a colony. She warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found carrying out unauthorised construction or developing colonies without the required approvals.

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The DTP also appealed to the residents to not undertake construction or develop unauthorised colonies without obtaining the requisite Change of Land Use (CLU) permission or licence from the department.

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