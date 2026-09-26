Three illegal structures demolished in Panchkula

The District Town Planner (DTP) team on Friday demolished three DPC structures as part of a crackdown on unauthorised construction in the Panchkula urban area.

The enforcement drive was carried out at a commercial colony in Barwala village under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma and the supervision of District Town Planner Babita Gupta. The structures were demolished using JCB machines.

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Gupta said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before undertaking construction or developing a colony. She warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found carrying out unauthorised construction or developing colonies without the required approvals.

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The DTP also appealed to the residents to not undertake construction or develop unauthorised colonies without obtaining the requisite Change of Land Use (CLU) permission or licence from the department.