Three in police dragnet for Rs 20 lakh cyber fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Three suspects, who allegedly duped people posing as relatives or acquaintances settled abroad, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime in three cases of fraud to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

In a complaint, Sector 40 resident Prafulla Mohan Sinha had alleged an unidentified person posing as his friend from Australia claimed his friend Jaspal Singh’s wife was in hospital and was in urgent need of money.

The suspect, sharing a fake transaction receipt, claimed he had transferred Rs 18 lakh to Sinha’s account and asked him to further give the money to Jaspal.

The victim then received a call from a man posing as Jaspal and got him to transfer a total of Rs 13.50 lakh to different bank account numbers, only to later realise he had been duped.

The police said during investigation, it was found Rs 2.50 lakh was credited to the bank account of Rakesh Pal (26), a resident of Bareilly, UP. He was subsequently nabbed.

Similarly, an arrest was made in a case registered on the complaint of Gulzar Singh, a Sector 36 resident.

He had claimed a man posing as Jagmohan Singh, a lawyer of his friend Gurpreet Singh, who lives in Canada, told him Gurpreet had been involved in a brawl in which a foreigner had died and needed financial help for legal aid. The victim got tricked into transferring Rs 4.30 lakh to the suspect’s account.

During investigation, suspect Hanumar Singh Warkade (25), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested.

In the third complaint, Talochan Singh of Sector 44 had claimed he had received a WhatsApp call from a man posing as Kirpal Singh from the UK. The suspect claimed his ID was expiring soon and that he was depositing Rs 4.30 lakh to his account for further transfer to his lawyer’s account. The victim was duped into transferring Rs 2.50 lakh to a bank account shared by the suspect. He later realised he had been duped.

The police during investigation nabbed 20-year-old Amir, a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.