Three injured in Chandigarh as leaking cylinder catches fire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Three men suffered burns after an LPG cylinder leaked and caught fire in a house at Sector 39 this evening.

Mohan Lal, Sandeep Kumar and Parvinder Kumar have been admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The cylinder started to leak at the residence of Mohan Lal around 9 pm. Soon, it caught fire as a candle was burning in the worship area of the house. Mohan Lal suffered burns as he tried to douse of the flames. His neighbours, Sandeep and Parvinder, were also injured as they helped him in putting out the fire.

The PCR was informed and a team reached the spot. The police rushed the victims to the GMSH-16.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings. A fire engine also rushed to the spot to control the fire.