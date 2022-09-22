Three injured as truck overturns in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

A truck carrying around 40 tonnes of material overturned at Sector 20/30/32/33 roundabout around 3 am today.

Three persons, including the driver Irfan, Vasim and Asim, were injured in the accident.

The accident led to a snarl-up as it was lifted from the spot late in the morning.

Sources said the truck carrying inert was on its way from the Dadu Majra dumping ground to Sonepat.