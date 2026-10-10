Three jaw fractures, damaged eye: Indie dog brutally beaten in Zirakpur society

A female Indie dog, Milky, is battling for her life after being brutally beaten by a security guard at Highland Park Terraces society in Zirakpur on October 4. The assault has left her with three jaw fractures, a severely damaged eye and her nose bleeding continuously for four days.

Ravinder Singh, a resident of the society, alleged that a guard, believed to be named ‘Krishna’ and employed by Noor Security Services, assaulted the dog on the instructions of the society’s association. He accused the association, whose president is Mohan Lal and secretary is Balwant Singh, of long instructing security guards to beat community dogs and remove them from the society premises.

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Milky was initially taken to a private veterinary clinic in Zirakpur for treatment by Ravinder Singh. She was later placed under the care of Rabb De Jeev, an animal welfare NGO, whose president, Meenakshi Malik, said the dog remains in critical condition.

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In a statement, Malik said Milky had suffered a fractured and displaced jaw, severe damage to one eye and continuous nose bleeding for four days. She is currently receiving critical treatment at the NGO’s shelter. “We strongly condemn this brutal act and appeal to the authorities to immediately investigate the matter and take strict legal action against those responsible,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, society president Mohan Lal said, “Dogs bite children.” He claimed that he was not present at the time of the incident and suggested that the guard might have hit the dog in self-defence.

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NGO alleged police inaction, approaches Mohali SSP

Rabb De Jeev submitted a police complaint to the Station House Officer at the Zirakpur police station shortly after the incident, seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) and the preservation of CCTV footage.

However, Malik alleged that no action was taken, prompting her to submit another representation to the SSP, Mohali, on Friday.

The representation alleges that ‘Krishna’ has fled and accuses the owner of

Noor Security Services and Mohan Lal of knowingly concealing his whereabouts and actual identity to evade legal liability.

“The accused Krishna has fled and his employer—the owner of Noor Security Services, Zirakpur, along with Mohan Lal—are knowingly concealing him to evade legal liability,” the document states. A copy of the representation is with The Tribune.

The representation asks the police to preserve CCTV footage, take action and file an FIR.