Three killed, 9 hurt in Kharar accidents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 14

Three persons were killed and nine injured in four accidents in the Kharar area in the past 24 hours.

Around 3 am today, a taxi and a truck collided head-on near the bus stand chowk at Kharar, leaving taxi driver Harpreet Singh and occupant Lakhwinder Singh dead. Three other occupants, including Harmesh and Rajan, were injured. The victims were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The police said the car, which was coming from the Sohana side, collided with the truck coming from the Ropar side while it was taking a turn towards the Landran road. The mangled remains of the car indicated a high-speed collision. All occupants of the car hailed from Ferozepur and were cab drivers. The truck driver fled the spot.

A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station. A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the Kharar subdivisional hospital and the bodies handed over to the kin.

Around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a truck hit an auto at the same spot, injuring the auto driver, a pedestrian, who was crossing the road, and a cyclist, Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, a pillion rider, Rahul, a native of Jalandhar, was killed while the biker was injured after the latter lost control over it and rammed into a road divider near the Khanpur T-point.

The victims were rushed to the Kharar hospital where doctors declared Rahul dead on arrival.

In yet another accident, an auto hit a car head-on near Sahaura village on the Kharar-Kurali road. The auto driver and an occupant, who suffered injuries, were admitted to the Kharar subdivisional hospital.