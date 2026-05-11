Three killed as car hits bike in Fatehgarh Sahib

Three motorcycle-borne men were killed on the spot in an accident near Hindupur village in the district on Saturday night.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Singh, from the Badali Ala Singh police station, said the incident occurred around 11 pm when a speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind. All three riders died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Avtar Singh, Satwinder Singh and Mohan Singh, all residents of Bibipur village.

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The victims were reportedly travelling from Badali Ala Singh area to their native village when the accident took place near Hindupur village.

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The ASI said a police team reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the car driver. Meanwhile, the bodies were handed over to the victims’ families after post-mortem.