Three killed in Pinjore landslip

Panchkula, July 10
A landslip claimed the lives of three persons near the Shiv Lotiya temple road in the Pinjore area.
A large mass of debris came crashing down on a cluster of jhuggis, killing Akash (19), Kartik (7) and Priyanka (5).
Two persons were safely extricated from the debris.
