Three Mohali roads to be repaired

The Chachumajra– Bakarpur–Jhungian road, which is 1.75-km long and 10-ft wide, will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 39 lakhs. While Rs 31 lakhs will be spent on its reconstruction, the remaining amount will be earmarked for five-year maintenance. The road was last repaired in 2015. It will be built as a bituminous surface and the work will be completed within six months.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Jagatpura– Kandala–Nandiali–Safipur–Bakarpur road, measuring 2.97 kms, will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 95 lakhs, including Rs 82 lakhs for construction and Rs 13 lakhs for five-year maintenance. Nearly 1 km of the road will be 18 ft wide, while the width of the remaining stretch will be 10 ft. About half a kilometre of the stretch will be constructed using 80 mm paver blocks and the remaining as a bituminous road. This project too is targeted for completion within six months.

Advertisement

The Jheurheri–Alipur road, spanning 1.10 kms with 10-ft width, will be reconstructed with 80 mm paver blocks at a total cost of Rs 45 lakhs. It was last repaired in 2016. The project is also expected to be completed within six months.

Advertisement

MLA Kulwant Singh said the government had remained steadfast in fulfilling every commitment made to the people — be it providing 300 units of free electricity to households, setting up Aam Aadmi Clinics offering free medicines and lab tests to lakhs of citizens every day or carrying out large-scale infrastructure upgrade across the state.