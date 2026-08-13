A delegation of farmers from Bajidpur, Siamipur and Malakpur villages met district administration officials and protested against the move to turn a considerable portion of land into a green zone under Majri block.

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“Despite submitting objections to GMADA and blocking the road, there has been no hearing yet,” a delegation of farmers, led by Paramdeep Singh Baidwan and Resham Singh, apprised Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

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They added that the farmers had very little land as it is, and if the area was brought under the green zone, they would not be able to sell even a piece of it for their family and businesses.

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The DC assured the villagers that she would find a permanent solution to the issue after holding meetings with the officials concerned.