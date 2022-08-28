Three months on, Chandigarh booster dose coverage mere 11%

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 27

Even after three months of the booster dose rollout, only 11.44 per cent of the eligible population above 18 years in the UT has taken the booster shot. On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all those aged above 18.

Out of the 8,43,000 eligible adult population in the city, only 96,451 persons have taken the third dose, which translates into 11.44 per cent coverage. Chandigarh had attained the 100 per cent coverage for double-dose vaccination in January this year.

The booster dose was first thrown open to adults in private hospitals. City private hospitals had failed to find enough takers. Later, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, free precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were made available to all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15 for 75 days. Despite the free availability of booster dose, the coverage stands poor as residents are hesitant to take a booster shot.

Not only is the enthusiasm for the booster shot low, 20 per cent children in the age group of 12-14 years have not taken the first dose of Corbevax vaccine. Only 54 per cent children in this age group have completed the scheduled of two shots.

Giving boost to vaccination

Eligible population: 18+

Duration of initiative: July 15 to September 30 (75 days)

Eligibility: All persons above 18 years who have completed six months or 26 weeks from the date of the administration of the second dose