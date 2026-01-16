Three more held for kidnapping, assault

The Panchkula police have arrested three more people in a case involving kidnapping and assault. So far, four people have been arrested while one suspect is yet to be held. The police have also recovered the car used in the crime.

Advertisement

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta said on December 3, a Ludhiana resident filed a complaint that her brother-in-law Sandeep, who lives in the Mansa Devi police station area, had gone missing.

Advertisement

During investigation, the police found that the accused befriended Sandeep through an online app, kidnapped him, assaulted him and stole Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, a gold ring. The accused took Sandeep to Haridwar, where the police recovered him on December 4 and informed their Panchkula counterparts.

Advertisement

The victim was brought to Panchkula for questioning. On January 9, the police arrested Ravi, a resident of Charkhi Dadri.

On January 15, the police arrested Ajay, Deepesh and Ashish — residents of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana.