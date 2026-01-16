DT
PT
Chandigarh

Three more held for kidnapping, assault

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:26 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
The Panchkula police have arrested three more people in a case involving kidnapping and assault. So far, four people have been arrested while one suspect is yet to be held. The police have also recovered the car used in the crime.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta said on December 3, a Ludhiana resident filed a complaint that her brother-in-law Sandeep, who lives in the Mansa Devi police station area, had gone missing.

During investigation, the police found that the accused befriended Sandeep through an online app, kidnapped him, assaulted him and stole Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, a gold ring. The accused took Sandeep to Haridwar, where the police recovered him on December 4 and informed their Panchkula counterparts.

The victim was brought to Panchkula for questioning. On January 9, the police arrested Ravi, a resident of Charkhi Dadri.

On January 15, the police arrested Ajay, Deepesh and Ashish — residents of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana.

