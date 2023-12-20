Three more Jan Aushadi Kendras to open in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 19
To enhance accessibility and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients, the UT Health Department is in the process of opening three additional Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Civil Hospitals in Sectors 22, 45 and Mani Majra.
The tendering process for these centres is currently underway, with plans to make them operational shortly. The expansion seeks to address the healthcare needs of city residents by providing them affordable medicines.
Currently, eight Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational in the city.
Radiologist for gynae ward at GMSH-16
Pregnant women visiting Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, will now benefit from enhanced prenatal services without the need to visit private facilities. The hospital has appointed a radiologist dedicated to the gynecology department. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, said efforts were on to secure doctors for private services and the current appointment addressed the need for prenatal testing within the hospital.
