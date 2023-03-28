Three nabbed for demanding bribe from contractor

Ambala, March 27
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested three officials and employees posted with the Forest Department for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a civil contractor in connection with a contract at Chandimandir in Panchkula.
Those arrested have been identified as manager Rakesh Kumar, inspector Vijay Kumar and forest guard Prince.
According to information, a contractor had approached the ACB and complained that the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh to increase the duration of the tender of a shed being constructed. They threatened him to cancel his tender and blacklist his firm, if he didn’t give them money. The contractor said he gave them Rs 1.7 lakh in two installments. The accused were seeking another Rs 1 lakh following which he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
An ACB official said following the complaint, a team was constituted and three accused were held. Further investigations were on into the matter.
