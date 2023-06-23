Three nabbed for theft of Rs 66L jewellery

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 22

The police have arrested three persons in connection with a theft of gold and silver jewellery worth about Rs 66 lakh. The suspects, who were arrested yesterday, were produced before the court that remanded in police custody for eight days.

The accused have been identified as Jan Muhammad, alias Joni; Narendra, alias Rohit, and Asraf, alias Rashid, all natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, investigation into the theft case began on January 28, when the victim, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, reported the incident. The complainant stated that he, along with his family, had visited Mohali. Upon their return around 6:45 pm, they discovered their residence in a disarray and gold and silver jewellery worth about Rs 66 lakh stolen.