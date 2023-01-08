Three nabbed with 15 cellphones, stolen bike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 7

The police arrested three youths and recovered 15 mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from them in Sadar Kharar.

The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Maria, a resident of Kharar, and Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sector 56. A case was registered against them under Section 379-B of the IPC at the Sadar Kharar police station.

The police said acting on a tip-off, the suspects were arrested at a naka and a bag containing mobile phones was recovered from them. During checking, five mobile phones were recovered from Mukesh and eight from Jaswinder on January 2.

Sadar Kharar SHO Bhagatvir Singh said: “The suspects were sent to two-day police remand. During questioning, they named a Balongi resident, Jai Kumar Singh, as their accomplice who was involved in theft and snatching incidents. He was nabbed on January 6 and two mobile phones were recovered from him. Mukesh and Jaswinder have been sent to the Ropar jail. Further investigations were on into the matter.”