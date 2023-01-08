Three nabbed with 15 cellphones, stolen bike

Mohali, January 7
The police arrested three youths and recovered 15 mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from them in Sadar Kharar.
The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Maria, a resident of Kharar, and Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sector 56. A case was registered against them under Section 379-B of the IPC at the Sadar Kharar police station.
The police said acting on a tip-off, the suspects were arrested at a naka and a bag containing mobile phones was recovered from them. During checking, five mobile phones were recovered from Mukesh and eight from Jaswinder on January 2.
Sadar Kharar SHO Bhagatvir Singh said: “The suspects were sent to two-day police remand. During questioning, they named a Balongi resident, Jai Kumar Singh, as their accomplice who was involved in theft and snatching incidents. He was nabbed on January 6 and two mobile phones were recovered from him. Mukesh and Jaswinder have been sent to the Ropar jail. Further investigations were on into the matter.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns