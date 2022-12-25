Three of family die by suicide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 24

Three members of a family reportedly ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance at a house in Sector 48 due to a domestic dispute with in-laws. The head of the family left a suicide note, in which he has blamed his in-laws for his extreme step. The police have booked five members of the in-laws’ family on the charge of abetment of suicide.

The trigger The complainant, Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who is the victim’s brother, stated that Suresh’s in-laws were forcing him to separate from his family. Suresh’s family lived on the second floor, while his parents resided on the ground floor and elder brother Ramesh on the first floor of the house in Senior Citizens Society, Sector 48.

A retired SDO and Panchkula-based industrialist, Suresh Kumar Sharma (55), allegedly died by suicide around 4 am last night. His son, Pulkit (25), an employee of a private firm; and wife, Anjana Sharma (51), consumed some chemical in the evening to end their lives.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Suresh’s father-in-law Mehar Chand Sharma, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, two sisters-in-law Manju and Rekha and brother-in-law Deepak, all residents of Rohtak, at the Phase 11 police station.

The police said they found the victims lying on the bed. Suresh’s post-mortem was conducted at the GMCH-32. The bodies of Pulkit and Anjana were taken the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, Mohali. Ramesh has demanded action against his brother’s in-laws for driving the family to suicide.

Phase 11 SHO Mandeep Singh said, “A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered. Investigation into the matter is going on.”