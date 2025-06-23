Three of family found dead in SUV, suicide pact suspected

A couple and their 15-year-old son were found dead with gunshot injuries in their SUV near the Tepla road in Banur here this afternoon.

Advertisement

The bodies of Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (42) and their only son Abhay, who resided in Sector 109 here, had gunshot wounds on their heads.

The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide pact. They, however, said investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Passersby noticed a white-coloured SUV with ignition on at an isolated place. They found three bodies and a pistol inside the vehicle.

The police reached the spot and informed Sandeep’s family members and neighbours. Amrinder Singh, a relative, said the family hailed from Singhwala village, near Lambi, in Bathinda. They had moved here from Gurugram around eight years ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence.

Rajpura DSP Manjit Singh said said the police suspect that Sandeep, a property consultant, allegedly shot his wife and son with his licensed pistol, before shooting himself. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,. “We are waiting for family members to arrive to get more details in the case,” he added.

In a similar incident in Sector 27 of Panchkula here on May 26, six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in a vacant plot. The seventh occupant, a man gasping for breath, later died at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

Parveen Mittal, aged 41, in his final moments, confessed to being heavily in debt.