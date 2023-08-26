Three phone snatchers awarded 7-year jail term

Chandigarh, August 25
Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced three persons to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them in a snatching case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convicts, Riyaz Khan, alias Chhotu, Ghanshyam, alias Chiri, and Dhanush, alias Totla.
The incident took place on January 10 this year when the victim, Tahir Rasool, was going from the Transport light point towards the railway station light point on his bicycle. In the meantime, three persons intercepted him. Two of them caught hold of him and the third snatched his mobile phone.
The police later arrested the accused. While the defence counsel claimed the accused were falsely implicated, Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused and awarded seven-year RI to them.
