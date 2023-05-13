Three POs held

Chandigarh, May 12
Three proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the police.
The police said an accused, Parminder Singh, alias Pamma (30), a resident of Mohali, who was declared a PO in a snatching case, was arrested by a team of the Mani Majra police station.
The accused, along with his accomplice, was booked for snatching a mobile phone from a man at Mani Majra in August 2021.
Another PO, Naresh Paswan, a resident of Sector 38, was arrested by a team of the Sector 39 police station. He was booked in a case of assault in September 2020.
The Sector 31 police arrested Pinka (59), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. He was booked in a case of the Excise Act in 2020.
