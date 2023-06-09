Three POs in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Three proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh Police.

The police said Rahul of Maloya village, one of those arrested, was booked in October 2018 at the Maloya police station for stealing wires from a construction site. He was caught on the spot while his two other accomplices had managed to flee. He was later released on bail following which he failed to appear in court and was declared a PO on April 22 this year.

Another PO, Bhuvan Sahani, was a truck driver and booked in a case of accident in October 2020. His truck had hit a motorcycle that had halted at a red signal in Dhanas. A girl had died in the accident. The police said the accused was declared a PO in March this year.

Another PO named Raj Kumar of Sector 15, Panchkula, was booked for serving hookah to people during Covid pandemic at a café where he worked as a manager. A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station. During the trial, he failed to appear in court following which he was declared a PO in April this year. He has now been arrested.

Meanwhile, another accused, Jagmeet Singh of Ropar district, against whom non-bailable warrant was issued by court has also been arrested by the police.