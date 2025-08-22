DT
Home / Chandigarh / Three residential sites put up for auction face green hurdle

Three residential sites put up for auction face green hurdle

One-kanal sites in Sec-19 have fully grown trees
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:32 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
As many as three residential sites put up for auction by the UT Estate Office faced green hurdles.

Notably, the Estate Office has put up 14 residential sites and seven commercial sites for auction in various parts of the city. However, of the total 14 residential sites, three one-kanal sites have fully grown trees on them in Sector 19.

Officials further said that the encumbrance-free possession of the site would be given to the allottee within seven working days of the execution of the conveyance deed.

The residential sites on freehold basis are located in Sectors 19-B, 33-C, 37-D, 40-D and A, and 44-A and C, with plot size ranging from 126 square yard to 1,014 square yards. The reserve price has been fixed at Rs 176 crore to Rs 14.96 crore.

On the other hand, commercial sites on leasehold basis are located in Sectors 8-C, 24-D, 41-D, 22-C, and 43-B, 44C and D, and 45 C and D. The sites include SCO sites, booths, and constructed booths with reserve prices starting from Rs 41.81 lakh to Rs 14.59 crore. However, 5 per cent premium will be charged for the corner or park-facing plot.

The documents and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), meanwhile, can be submitted from August 8 to 28 and these would be checked from August 29 to September 1. The auction will be conducted online from September 2 to September 4, between 9 am and 11 am.

