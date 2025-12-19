Three robbers held, intimidated victims with dummy pistol

The police have arrested three persons for robbing people after threatening them with a dummy pistol. With their arrest, cops claimed to have solved four cases registered in the district.

The accused have been identified as Machhiwara residents Gurvinder Singh (33), alias Guri, Bikram Singh (26), alias Gora, and Harmanpreet Singh (31), alias Gagana. The police have recovered two gold chains, four mobile phones, a laptop, a dummy pistol and a car from them.

On December 12, a case under Sections 304 and 317(2) of the BNS and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station following a complaint by Rohit John of Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

The complainant had stated that he and his friend Atul Sharma were sitting in their car in Sector 84 on the night November 25 when a vehicle stopped nearby. Three youths alighted from it and approached them. One of them threatened them by showing a pistol and snatched their gold chains and mobile phones, a purse and the car. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Samrala.

CIA staff, with the help of technical and human resources, arrested the accused from the Industrial Area in Sector 82 on December 15.

Cops said the interrogation of the accused revealed that they used to commit robberies by threatening pedestrians and car passengers with a dummy pistol. The accused are under police remand.

The police said on the night of December 6, the accused had also snatched two mobile phones from two persons in front of Manav Mangal School by showing them a dummy pistol. On the night of December 9, they had threatened a girl and a boy sitting inside a car on the road in Sector 81, near the railway line. They made off with their laptop by threatening them with a dummy pistol. On December 9, the accused showed a dummy pistol to a boy and a girl sitting in a vehicle near Chilla Manauli village and transferred Rs 11,000 through GPay.

Harmanpreet was already facing two cases of illegal liquor and drug smuggling registered at the Samrala police station.