Outraged villagers block highway after police book grandparents over three siblings’ death

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Pain, anger and shock continued to ripple through Maujpur village following the tragic drowning of three siblings in the Bhakra canal. On Monday afternoon, outraged residents and relatives blocked the Landran-Saneta national highway at Bhagomajra village, demanding justice for the children and the exoneration of their grandparents.

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The protest erupted after the Gandakheri police booked the children’s paternal grandparents and aunt for the deaths. Local residents allege that it was actually the parents — Harprabhjot Singh and Jaswinder Kaur — who threw their children into the canal following a family dispute before jumping in themselves. While passersby managed to rescue the couple, the three children drowned. Their bodies were later recovered near Gandakheri.

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Demonstrators, including hundreds of women and elderly residents, stopped the ambulances carrying the children’s bodies from Rajpura and blocked the traffic on both sides of the highway using cars and tractors.

The protesters are demanding that the FIR against the grandparents be dismissed immediately. Instead, they want a murder case registered against the parents for the deaths of 14-year-old Ekam Singh (Class X), 12-year-old Muskan Kaur (Class VII student), and 7-year-old Rajveer Kaur (Class II student). According to villagers, the parents forcibly took the children from their home on a motorcycle before pushing them into the canal.

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Senior police officials, including SP Dilpreet Singh, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal, and Sohana Police Station Inspector Simranpreet Singh Shergill, rushed to the spot to pacify the crowd. Although officers assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken against the parents, the crowd refused to lift the dharna (sit-in) until a formal case was registered.

To resolve the deadlock, the police dispatched a team, including the Sohana SHO, to the Gandakheri police station to review the matter. Protesters remain on the highway awaiting their return. Villagers stated that the children’s cremation is scheduled for Tuesday at Maujpur village.