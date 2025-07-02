Three snatchers land in Mohali police dragnet

The police have arrested three persons for committing thefts and snatchings in Mohali. Officials recovered Rs 1.6 lakh in cash from them.
The accused would throw chilli powder on victims.
The accused, identified as Parvinder Singh, Chandan Gupta and Sachin Kumar, were staying at Sector 56.
According to Phase-1 police officials, one of the victims, Jamuna Devi, a confectionery shop owner, had said that she and her niece, Anjali Sharma, were on their way back home when three unidentified persons came and pushed her to the road and threw chilli powder on Anjali before fleeing with her bag containing cash.
