Three snatchers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

The police have netted two snatchers in Zirakpur and recovered two stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

The cops have identified the duo as UP resident Talib Hussain, alias Kabir, and Deva, a local. The duo has been booked under Sections 379 and 379-B of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. The duo has been involved in several incidents of phone- and chain-snatching, the police said.

The police have also arrested a Sangrur youth and booked another for trying to snatch a gold chain from a nurse near a hospital in Phase 9 on October 10. The suspect, Harman Singh, was nabbed by a hospital security guard. His accomplice, Deep, managed to flee the spot in a car during the melee. The victim, Varsha, stated that she had resisted the duo’s bid to snatch her chain and shouted for help. Some members of the hospital staff rushed to her rescue and nabbed the duo. Deep, however, managed to slip away.

A case has been registered under Sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of the IPC at the Phase-8 police station.

