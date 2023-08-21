Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

A manager and two other staffers of a hotel in Kajheri have been arrested by the Chandigarh police allegedly for human trafficking. A police team, which raided the hotel, rescued a girl.

The police acted on information about the gang involved in the illegal activity. They said they got an input that the gang members used to lure women from other states to Chandigarh on the pretext of providing them jobs and sexually exploit them at a hotel in Kajheri, Sector 52.

Acting on the information, the police along with a team of the Women and Child Helpline, raided Hotel Maan and rescued the girl who was allegedly sexually exploited by the suspects, identified as Sunil Kumar (29), a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the manager of the hotel, and cooks Jasbir Kumar (25) of Punjab and Birjesh Kumar (24) of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the suspects had lured the girl on the pretext of providing her a job at the hotel. The rescued girl was sent to the Nari Niketan in Sector 26.

The police said a case under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 370 A (II) (exploitation of trafficked person) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects at Sector 36 police station. Following the interrogation of the accused, it was learnt that the hotel owner, Raju, alias Ramu, was the kingpin of the human trafficking racket. “The suspect is presently absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him,” said a police official.