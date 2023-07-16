Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Several roads and bridges damaged in the recent rain spell are yet to be opened to public. Officials said restoration work was on and it would take a few days to repair these roads and bridges. The UT traffic police have requested the public to take alternative routes till the completion of the work.

Street lights non-functional Street lights are not working in several places, including Sec 17 and 22. Some parks have no light either. These dark spots increase the risk of road accidents and snatchings.

The police said the bridges on the Sukhna Choe at Kishangarh, near the CTU workshop and the Garcha turn light point, Makhan Majra, were yet to be thrown open.

Repairs and construction are being carried out by public health wing, MC, and the road Engineering Department, UT Work to remove debris accumulated on the causeway on the Patiala ki Rao choe at Dadu Majra is also in progress. The police are managing traffic at the spot.

Traffic is also being diverted from road stretches that witnessed cave-ins. These include Shanti Path (Sector 31/47 road) and Vidya Path (Sec 14/15 road).

The MC officials concerned said short tenders had been floated for most of the works.

The MC has prepared repair estimates. The repair of damaged sewers and storm water lines will require Rs 3.68 crore.

The civic body will also have to spend about Rs 61.69 lakh on road repairs, Rs 4.15 on fixing cave-in on the Sector 14-15 road and Rs 3 lakh on the repair of one in Sector 11 near the underpass. Rs 54.54 lakh has to be spent on filling potholes across the city.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said various teams had already started repairing the roads. Short-term tenders had been floated for various works.