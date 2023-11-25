Three Surajpur residents booked on rioting charge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

The police have booked three persons for rioting. The suspects have been identified as Bala, Tara and Gurvinder, all residents of Surajpur.

In a complaint to the police, Vipul, a resident of Raipur Rani, said he, along with his friends Vikas and Shri Bhagwan, were on their way to the house of Vikas late on November 14 evening when the suspects, along with others, stopped their vehicle.

The complainant claimed that the attackers, over 30 in number, broke the vehicle and attacked him and Vikas with iron rods and other weapons. The injured duo was taken to nearby hospitals. The police said Vikas had suffered a head injury and was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh for treatment on the night of the incident.

The police said the suspects had refuted the allegation of assault and claimed that Vikas sustained a head injury on falling down. The police said there was a rivalry between the two groups and attacked each other.

