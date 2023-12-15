Three women held for child trafficking

Mohali, December 14
The police arrested three Jalandhar women allegedly for human trafficking and kidnapping a minor for begging here.
A two-and-a-half month old boy was recovered from them. The police are yet to identify his biological parents.
The suspects were identified as Surinder Kaur, 41, Darshna Devi, 69, and Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gurleen, 30. While the former two were arrested on December 12, Gurvinder was nabbed today.
The police said Surinder and Darshna had taken the child from Gurvinder in Jalandhar and were bringing him to Mohali when they were arrested on a tip-off. Cops said one of the women posed as the child’s mother. The boy was rescued and sent to juvenile home.
A case under Sections 370, 363 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station on December 12. Further probe in the case was on, said Balongi SHO Gauravbans Singh.
