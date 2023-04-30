Three women held for luring, robbing people on highway in Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 29

The police arrested a gang of three women snatchers who targeted passersby by allegedly enticing them near the Bir area on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Lalru.

The suspects have been identified as Lalru residents Poonam Rani, 40, Suman, 35, and Ambala resident Gori, 30. A case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against them at the Lalru police station on Friday.

The suspects are employed as domestic help at a housing society. The police said the arrests followed a victim reporting that he had gone to urinate in the vegetation after parking his scooty on road when he was robbed of his purse containing Rs 2,000 and documents by a gang of women.

The modus operandi of the gang entailed enticing men and then looting them while in objectionable condition, and escaping towards the Ambala side. “There were many incidents, but victims did not come forth fearing shame and guilt. Further investigation in the case opened up several such cases,” said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia.