Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Mohali, December 23
A three-year-old boy, identified as Krishna, the only son of his parents, reportedly died after falling into an underground water tank of a house in Sector 78 here this morning.
Locals said the child’s parent, migrant labourers and caretakers of the house, had gone nearby, leaving the child unattended.
Around 9 am when the boy was nowhere to be found, his father Nand Kishore raised the alarm, following which a search was launched. Failing to locate him, they looked into the tank after draining out the water partially. To their shock, they found the child in the tank.
The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase-6 where he was declared dead. The police, who have launched an investigation into the matter, said it was not clear whether the tank’s lid was taken off prior to the incident or it was not covered at all. Locals said the house had been undergoing repairs for the past six years.
