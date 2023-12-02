Chandigarh: Three years on, 2 found not guilty of attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

A local court has acquitted two persons in an alleged attempt to murder case registered three years ago.

The police had arrested the accused, Neeraj and Soyam, following a complaint by Angad, a resident of Sector 52 here.

The complainant stated that on January 23, 2020, three persons armed with swords attacked him while he was going to his office in Mohali around 10 am. He suffered injuries on his left hand and neck. He managed to escape and save his life. His friends took him to the hospital.

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused and later presented a chargesheet in the court. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges for the offences punishable under Sections 324, 307, 506 and34 of the Indian Penal Code to which the accused pleaded not guilty and clamed trial.

AS Gujral and Shalu Chandel, the counsel for the accused, argued that their clients were falsely implicated in the case.

There were many contradictions in the statements of the complainant, they said, adding that medical reports too did not support the case of the prosecution.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.