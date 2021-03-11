Three years on, wife among 4 acquitted of man’s murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh acquitted four persons, including the wife of a person allegedly murdered three years ago at Mauli Jagran, after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

Those acquitted are Seema, Virender, Ravi and Rahul.

In his complaint to the police, Amit (20), a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, had stated that on February 18, 2019, he saw four-five persons quarrelling. He informed the police control room. He claimed that he also saw a person being attacked with a weapon.

In the meantime, a PCR vehicle came to the spot and the police took the injured to the hospital where he was declared dead. The complainant claimed that he could identify those assailants. The police later identified the deceased as Lakshman, a resident of Mauli Jagran.

A case was registered for the offences punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 307 and 341 of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police arrested the accused. Charges were framed against them in the court, but they pleaded not guilty.

The police alleged that the victim was eliminated as his wife was allegedly having an affair with one of the accused and he knew about it.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the counsel of Ravi, Virender and Rahul, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. Sandhu argued that the complainant had not identified any of the accused. There were also contradictions in the statements of the victim’s brother Satyawan. He also said the police also failed to prove the motive behind the alleged murder.

Manjit Singh, the counsel of Seema, wife of the deceased, argued that the police claimed that the deceased was killed after chili powder was thrown in his eyes, but the post-mortem report was silent on chili powder having been found on the body.

Hukum Singh, the public prosecutor, argued for the conviction of the accused.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.