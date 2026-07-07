Three youths arrested in Panchkula double murder case

The police have arrested three youths in connection with a double murder case in Sector 19 here on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Vipin, Prem Chand and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Lucky, all residents of Abhaypur. A local court sent them to two-day police remand.

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The police are trying to recover a scooter and a motorcycle used in the crime and are continuing raids to arrest the remaining accused. The investigation is being conducted by Sector 19 police post in-charge Kamaldeep Singh.

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On July 4, the police received information that Sanjeet, a resident of Sector 19, had died of serious injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons. During the initial inquiry, the police identified the crime scene and reached an open area near the CID underpass. The police recovered another body a short distance away. The deceased was identified as Arjun, a resident of Kharak Mangoli. He too died of injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons.

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During the investigation, Arjun’s sister revealed that her brother had been in a relationship with Sanjeet’s sister for several years and they had got married in a temple. Later, they started living separately from the family. Sanjeet and Arjun developed enmity. It is alleged that Arjun was called to a ceremony, where Sanjeet and his associates launched a murderous attack on him with sharp-edged weapons. Sanjeet was also killed in the violent clash.

According to Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, a detailed investigation into the case is on.