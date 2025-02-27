Three youths, juvenile held for theft

The police have arrested three youths and detained a juvenile at Balongi. They were involved in the theft of five two-wheelers and snatching of a mobile phone.

The police also recovered a knife from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Nabha resident Yogesh Kohli (29), Sukhwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur resident Dhanvir. They were residing in Balongi.

Meanwhile, the police sent the juvenile to a juvenile home.