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Home / Chandigarh / Thunder, lightning, hail wake up Tricity; day temperature dips below normal

Thunder, lightning, hail wake up Tricity; day temperature dips below normal

Early-morning rain and gusty winds bring relief from warmth; Chandigarh records 29.2°C maximum, while Mohali has the coolest night and Panchkula the coolest day

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:44 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The IMD recorded a maximum of 29.2°C in Chandigarh, a fall of 3.7°C from Wednesday and 2.5°C below normal. File photo
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Loud thunderclaps, lightning, gusty winds and light rain, with hail reported at isolated places, woke up residents of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula around 4.30 am on Thursday. The spell continued for nearly an hour before easing, leaving behind a cool breeze. After clouds and sunshine alternated, the Tricity witnessed a bright, sunny day, with no further significant impact of the western disturbance till the filing of this report despite the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The early-morning weather activity brought down day temperatures across the region, pushing Chandigarh’s maximum below normal. The IMD recorded a maximum of 29.2°C in Chandigarh, a fall of 3.7°C from Wednesday and 2.5°C below normal. Mohali’s maximum was 27.7°C, while Panchkula recorded 27.5°C, remaining the coolest of the three during the day.

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Night temperatures, however, moved in the opposite direction. Chandigarh’s minimum rose by 1.4°C to 21°C, 3.1°C above normal. Mohali recorded a minimum of 20°C, the lowest among the three cities, while Panchkula’s minimum stood at 20.1°C. The readings followed the sharp fall in daytime temperatures caused by the latest spell of rain and thunderstorms.

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Chandigarh received 1.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. The airport recorded 2.8 mm during the same period. No further rain was recorded at the city observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The weather bulletin reported light to moderate rain at many places in Punjab and at a few places in Haryana during the preceding 24 hours, with thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

Relative humidity eased slightly in Chandigarh, with the maximum recorded at 89% and the minimum at 41%, compared with 94% and 47%, respectively, on Wednesday.

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The IMD has forecast a yellow alert for Friday for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with isolated places likely to receive rain. The warning specifies gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places in Punjab and 40–50 kmph in Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday, with winds of 30–40 kmph forecast at isolated places in Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday.

The western disturbance is expected to weaken after Friday. The forecast indicates isolated rainfall activity on Saturday, followed by dry weather across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from Sunday. For the Tricity, the maximum temperature is forecast to rise to 33°C on Friday and 32°C on Saturday, before settling around 31°C on Sunday and Monday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 18°C and 21°C over the next five days.

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