Thunderstorm alert for Tricity; mercury dips

A sharp drop in daytime temperatures on Monday and 1.7 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours signalled the arrival of an unsettled pre-monsoon spell over the Tricity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm alerts for Tuesday and again for Friday through Sunday.

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The maximum temperature at Chandigarh on Monday settled at 27.3°C — a steep fall of 5.6°C from Sunday’s 32.9°C. It was 4.3°C below normal. The minimum held steady at 19.2°C, a degree above normal.

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Tuesday carries the first of the week’s two alert windows. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with thunderstorm activity for the Tricity, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and minimum of 18°C. The weather warning flags thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places. Light rainfall is expected at isolated locations.

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Wednesday (April 1) will also see partly cloudy sky with thunderstorm activity and isolated light rain. Thursday is likely to be largely dry with partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 32°C — the warmest day of the coming week.

Second spell kicks off from Friday

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The second active spell kicks in from Friday. April 3, 4 and 5 all carry thunderstorm and lightning warnings with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated to scattered places. The IMD’s seven-day outlook shows scattered rainfall activity returning for both Punjab and Chandigarh.

The IMD, Chandigarh, classifies the current period under the pre-monsoon season (March-May), when convective thunderstorm activity is typical across the northwest plains.