TiE Chandigarh celebrates women in flagship event

The Women Core Team of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Chandigarh, in collaboration with Sahayak Associates and Nippon AMC, hosted a TIE women-led event “Parivartan ka Utsav – Udaan” at Chandigarh Club, Sector 1.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest was Surabhi Malik, Director – Industries and Commerce, Punjab, reinforcing the continued support of the Punjab government as programme partner for TiE Chandigarh’s initiatives.

One of the highlights of the event was the semi-finals of the TiE Women Global Pitch competition, where top six finalists from TiE Chandigarh will be awarded cash prizes worth Rs 5 lakh. Winner of Chapter Final will represent TiE Chandigarh at Global Pitch Competition 2026, scheduled to be held in Jaipur from January 4–6. TiE Women Global sees participation from nearly 60 chapters worldwide, offering rigorous mentorship, seed funding and global exposure for women-led start-ups.

According to a press release, Pooja Nayar, Chair – TiE Women Chandigarh, said: “Parivartan Ka Utsav – Udaan signified transformation, empowerment and the rise of women as changemakers. Through powerful pitches, stories of resilience and a showcase of women-led ventures, the evening aimed to inspire collaboration, strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and accelerate the impact of women entrepreneurs on society and business.”