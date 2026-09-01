TiE Chandigarh hosts Women Global Pitch Competition finals
Akshpreet Kaur bags first position; Sunita Mehta and Kiran Kanwar finish first and second runners-up; winner to represent Chandigarh chapter at global competition
Dr Akshpreet Kaur of Medtrix Technologies Pvt Ltd won the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition (GPC) 2026 Chandigarh Chapter Finals, held at the Atal Incubation Centre, Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali.
Dr Sunita Mehta of Shitashii Innovation Pvt Ltd was declared the first runner-up, while Kiran Kanwar of Max Positive Pvt Ltd secured the second runner-up position.
The competition brought together 10 women entrepreneurs, who pitched their ventures before a jury comprising Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Shubham Marken and Vikas Bansal.
Other finalists included entrepreneurs representing Shreshttam Coretech, Weaving Dreams, Geran’s JoynLrn, Natchkin, Calmorah, She Innovates AI and AI Parishaksh.
TiE Chandigarh president Brahm Alreja said the platform aimed to provide women entrepreneurs with the confidence, networks and opportunities needed to scale their ventures.
With the win, Dr Akshpreet Kaur will represent the Chandigarh Chapter in the subsequent stages of the global competition.