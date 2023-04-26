TiECON-2023 in Chandigarh on April 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

With the theme of “innovate, impact and invest”, the 8th edition of TiECON-2023 will be held on April 29 here. It is expected to be attended by public leaders, government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, mentors, innovators, investors, start-ups and educationists.

Besides lively discussions on the entrepreneurial industry issues and concerns, the conference will focus on new-age technology for the first time such as block chain, artificial intelligence, social entrepreneur and sustainability.

The much-awaited one-day event, billed as the North India’s biggest start-up and entrepreneurial event, will be spread across various sessions and would be attended by array of speakers, including Ashneer Grover, founder of 3rd Unicorn, and Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO, Info Edge India Ltd.

“Given the prevalent global situation, the past two years have presented newer challenges to every nation, including India, and we as equal stakeholders are up to this challenge,” said Robin Aggarwal, TiE Chandigarh president.

Harit Mohan, vice-president, TiE Chandigarh Chapter, said: “In line with TiE Chandigarh’s mandate, the event aims at providing mentorship to budding start-up enthusiasts. For this, dedicated discussions have been listed. More than 1,500 participants and around 50 renowned speakers will be interacting with aspiring entrepreneurs during the event.”