TiECON Chandigarh-2026: New-age startups bet on food, wellness

The two-day AI summit, TiECON Chandigarh-2026 which concluded on Saturday, showcased a range of emerging startups focused on nutrition, sustainability and lifestyle innovation, offering visitors a glimpse into evolving consumer trends and grassroots entrepreneurship.

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The event brought together ventures across food, wellness and eco-friendly solutions, with an emphasis on natural ingredients, conscious consumption and practical innovation.

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From microgreens and granola to coffee concentrates and sustainable packaging, the startups reflected changing preferences towards health-focused and environmentally responsible products.

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Among the participants, Logical Greens promoted microgreens as a nutrient-rich addition to daily diets. The startup offers varieties such as beetroot, sunflower, spinach, fenugreek, broccoli and dill, highlighting their benefits for digestion, immunity and heart health. The produce is made available for delivery across the Tricity.

Mohali-based TRUJOE’S Coffee presented coffee concentrates made from beans sourced from Chikmagalur. Startup representative Anita Sharma said the liquid extract offered stronger flavour, improved texture and greater versatility compared to conventional coffee powder, and had gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts and espresso drinkers. She said the brand had developed multiple recipes using the concentrate, adding that their product aligned with changing consumer preferences

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In the wellness segment, entrepreneur Komal Jaiswal showcased organic products made in small batches, including face packs, lip balms and creams. She said the initiative focused on chemical-free products while also supporting livelihoods for women involved in production. She added that customer feedback and word-of-mouth had played a key role in the venture’s growth over the past year.

Student-led initiatives were also part of the exhibition. Teams from Chitkara University presented “Earthy Spoon”, which produces granola and other food items, along with “Klakoach”, a platform for artisan-made home products. The students said they were using the event to test market response before scaling operations.

In the sustainability space, Suhail of Atharva Packaging demonstrated solutions that convert plastic waste into usable packaging materials. He said the products were designed for industries, restaurants and small businesses, aiming to reduce plastic waste through practical alternatives.

Organisers said the showcase aimed at connecting consumers with entrepreneurs while highlighting innovation in everyday products and services.