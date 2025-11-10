DT
Home / Chandigarh / Tight security at Panjab University ahead of ‘PU Bandh’ over Senate polls demand

Tight security at Panjab University ahead of ‘PU Bandh’ over Senate polls demand

Campus gates barricaded; residents restricted as organisations, student groups demand Senate election notification

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:49 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Chandigarh Police and reserve forces stand guard at a barricaded entrance of Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photos: Pardeep Tewari
All roads leading to the Panjab University campus have been put under high surveillance on Monday, while campus gates are being heavily guarded by Chandigarh Police and reserve forces ahead of the 'PU Bandh' call made by several organisations and students political groups demanding notification of the Senate elections.

Additional barricades and buses have been deployed at the gates. While Gate No. 1 has been partially opened, all other entry points were completely blocked.

Residents inside the campus have also been advised to remain indoors.

Related news: Explainer: PU governance reset that’s been withdrawn

Panjab University Senate poll process starts; protest continues

The Tribune had first exposed the Centre’s PU overhaul that triggered the political storm in Punjab and Chandigarh — a controversy that now shows no signs of ebbing even after the rollback.

Student leaders accused the university administration and police of “using force and fear” to derail the mobilisation by blocking tents, sound systems and logistical supplies unless “approved” by the Vice Chancellor.

They said fresh police deployment had turned the university “into a garrison” and alleged that barricades were being placed on the Punjab-Chandigarh border to prevent supporters from joining the march — calling it “undemocratic, illegal and a brazen attempt to muzzle the people’s voice”.

A cavalcade of leaders visited the dharna site throughout Sunday. Among them were Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh, MPs Dr Amar Singh and Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, Punjab Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy and Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.

