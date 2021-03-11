Timeline set for Ambala ring road

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 16

With the disbursal of land compensation to farmers of six villages today, a timeline has been fixed for the Rs 1,485-crore Ambala ring road project.

Of the total budget, Rs 600 crore is to be used to pay compensation to the farmers for 657 acres acquired in 30 villages and the rest will be spent on the construction of the 40.5-km ring road (of which about 39-km stretch falls in Ambala district) under the “Bharatmala Pariyojana”. Of the 30 villages, three villages belong to Punjab.

A tender for the project is likely to be awarded on December 31 and the construction work will start on April 1 next year. September 30, 2025, has been set as the deadline for the completion of the project.

Today, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij distributed cheques to the farmers of six villages of Bara, Buhava, Dhurali, Dukheri, Kotkachhua Khurd and Mohra as part of a ceremony to start the disbursal of compensation. The amount will be directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.

In the first phase, Rs 107.33 crore is being disbursed to the farmers of the six villages.

Vij said, “Initially, a four-lane road will be constructed, while the land acquired is sufficient to construct a six-lane road. The ring road will help decongest the Ambala roads, improve connectivity and boost development around villages. The Centre and state governments will bear the Rs 600-crore compensation cost equally. While the Centre has sent about Rs 100 crore, which is being disbursed, the rest of the amount is likely to arrive in 10 days.”

Two major bridges, two minor bridges, two ROBs, and three flyovers will be constructed on the ring road, which will touch five national highways.

Vij said he had suggested for the development of sectors by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on both sides of the ring road.

The road will start near Sadopur village on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway and link the Ambala-Roorkee Highway. It will connect to the Ambala-Saha highway at Khudda Kalan and further link the Delhi-Amritsar highway at Mohra village. It will further connect to the Ambala-Hisar Highway at Balana village.

Salient features of the project

Sept 30, 2025, deadline for Rs 1,485-crore road

Construction of 40.5-km road to start in April next year

39-km stretch falls in Ambala dist

Minister suggests development of sectors by HSVP and the HSIIDC on both sides of the road

Two major bridges, two minor bridges, two ROBs, and three flyovers will be constructed

Will help decongest Ambala roads

