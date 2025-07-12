DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Timely action after road mishaps saved 300 lives: Police

Timely action after road mishaps saved 300 lives: Police

Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib,, Updated At : 07:43 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) teams have saved at least 300 lives with timely action after accidents.

Sharing details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subham Aggarwal said, "The SSF teams, operational round the clock on five major routes of the district rushed victims to nearby hospitals for treatment, saying precious lives."

He said the force formed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is discharging its responsibility effectively, adding that the force has vehicles equipped with modern facilities.

"There has been a reduction of 48.1 percent in deaths in road accidents," he further said.

