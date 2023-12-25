Tiny tots take part in sporty, musical soirée

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Strawberry Fields Play School, Sector 24, organised its annual sporty, musical soirée. A total of 325 students in the age group of 3-5 years participated in the 90-minute event.

Events based on “sunshine salsa”, “happiness galore”, “counting club”, “pattern parade” and “Walt Disney show” were held amid foot-tapping live music. From “wobbly balloons” and “gunny sacks” to “flag-bearers” and “blowin’ windmills”, the initiation into a world of healthy competition and sportsman spirit were evident.

“Music, outdoor and sporting activity, guided play and conceptual learning remain integral to the school curriculum,” said Atul Khanna, director of the school.